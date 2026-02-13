Rocket's midseason report: all star power, unanswered questions

The Brief The Rockets enter the all-star break 33-20 and fourth in the west, led by Kevin Durant and Alperen Şengün and anchored by a top-tier defense. Injuries, including Fred Vanvleet's season-ending ACL tear, have created point guard inconsistency and added pressure on Durant in late games. Despite trade rumors, GM Rafael Stone kept the roster intact, confident the team's best basketball is still ahead.



As the Rockets approach all-star weekend, they have endured many highs and lows. After their recent loss versus the Clippers in their final game before the break, Houston now sits half a game above the Los Angeles Lakers for the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a record of 33-20. With this record, Houston has one of the ten best winning percentages of the season so far, but still has bigger aspirations for a championship.

Supporting the Stars

Kevin Durant and Alperen Şengün will represent the Rockets this All-Star Weekend, marking the first time since 2020 that Houston has had multiple All-Stars.

Kevin Durant is averaging 25 points and five rebounds, while Alperen Şengün is averaging 20 points and nine rebounds along with six assists. The has relied on their output for success so far.

Despite the output from these stars, injuries have limited the offense of the team at times. Players like Fred Vanvleet, Dorian Finney-Smith, Steven Adams and Tari Eason have all missed time with Vanvleet, and Adams is expected to miss the entire regular season.

Point guard struggles

Since point guard Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL in September, the Rockets have struggled to find consistency at the position.

Players like Reed Sheppard and Aaron Holiday have stepped in and contributed. However, both are more scorers than facilitators — with the Rockets being one of the league leaders in turnovers per game some fans see a need for a facilitator to relieve pressure from Durant as a primary ball handler.

The Rockets rank 18th in clutch games this year with a 13–14 record. Overall, the veteran leadership of the former All-Star guard is missed most on the floor among the young players. His absence has placed even more responsibility on the shoulders of 37-year-old Kevin Durant, who already carries a heavy load.

Finishing Strong

Considering all the injuries, the Rockets are still in very good shape.

The fourth seed in the West is nothing to overlook given the level of competition and the slim margin in win-loss differential between seedings, which gives Houston an opportunity to climb even higher.

Defense hasn’t been a major issue either, as the Rockets rank fourth in defensive ratings, a mark that appears sustainable moving forward.

Despite quiet trade rumors surrounding the team at the deadline, GM Rafael Stone declined to make any moves, believing the best is yet to come from this roster.

"We’re in a very competitive place in a very competitive conference. And I don’t feel as though this group has played its best basketball," Stone said.

The next few months will determine whether that statement rings true.