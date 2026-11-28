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Lyle Foster scored in second-half stoppage time and the Houston Dynamo extended their MLS playoff series with the San Jose Earthquakes following a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Mateusz Bogusz ran past the defense for a through ball, and he dribbled it to the corner of the 6-yard box for a pass across the goal that defender Vítor Costa wasn’t able to clear away. The ball fell to the feet of Foster, who scored with his back to the goal past diving goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr.

Big picture view:

Houston scored two goals in the opening 13 minutes. Bogusz controlled a loose ball near the midfield circle and dribbled into space for a shot from distance in the sixth minute. Then Héctor Herrera had a corner kick deflect to him for an off-the-mark shot that was headed in by Lucas Halter.

San Jose had two goals in 10 minutes in the second half to tie it at 2-all in the 68th. An uncovered Ousseni Bouda curled in a shot and Paul Marie hammered in a shot from close range.

Houston improved to 13-2-5 in home playoff matches in its first postseason appearance at Shell Energy Stadium since 2024.

What's next:

San Jose, which won the opener 2-1 on Tuesday, hosts Game 3 on Wednesday for a chance to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.