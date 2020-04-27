Live
Coronavirus
News
Weather
Sports
Morning Show
Vote
More
Expand / Collapse search
Watch Live
☰
Search site
Coronavirus
Cases in Greater Houston
Map: Local & Worldwide Cases
Symptoms & Prevention
Closings & Cancellations
CoronavirusNow.com
News
Local
Texas
National
World
You Decide
Money
Coronavirus
Smart Sense
FOX Faceoff
Weather
Watches and Warnings
Live Radar
Traffic
Weather App
Pump Patrol
High Water Locations
Morning News
Making the Grade
Finding Families
Mary Jo Rapini
Healthworks
Your Legal Questions
What's Going Down H-Town?
Sports
Texans
Rockets
Astros
Roughnecks
NWSL
Dynamo
Dash
Friday Football Fever
Player of the Week
Shows
What's Your Point?
News Edge
Isiah Factor Uncensored
FOX 26 in Focus
About Us
Meet the FOX 26 Team
Email Newsletter
Jobs at FOX 26 & My20
Internship Opportunities
Mobile App
Contact Us
What's On FOX
Contests
KRIV/KTXH FCC Public File
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Harris County
eRace the Hate
video
eRace the hate - Houstonians remember George Floyd
shared_post
Floyd family attorney worries US could repeat history after removing Confederate monuments
post
Different faiths joining together to stand against racism
post
Former Houston mayor provides insight in race relations and policing
post
Outrage over George Floyd's death unites people of all colors
More stories
Is your relationship suffering from Appreciation Deficit Disorder?
Red Cross offering free COVID-19 antibody testing on blood, platelet and plasma donations
More than $20K raised for Starbucks employee who refused to serve customer not wearing a mask
video
What is appreciation deficit disorder and how to cure it
Massive Saharan dust plume reaches US — here’s what you need to know
Two killed after car crashes into small transit bus in Channelview
video
Thursday weather forecast
Trump administration retiring 13 federally operated COVID-19 testing sites amid sharp rise in cases
Several inches of rain fall in Houston-area counties
Unclaimed $1 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in El Paso set to expire
CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list
US health officials believe 20 million Americans have had COVID-19
video
Angela After Dark: How expectations can impact your relationship
video
Mental health resources available in Harris County.
video
Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher talks police reform