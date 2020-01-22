Worker at a southwest Houston apartment complex shot while investigating reports of a break-in: HPD

Houston police are investigating a shooting at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

Police say it happened around 2:25 p.m. in the 5300 block of Beverly Hill Street.

According to officers, a woman who worked in the office at the apartment complex was shot in her lower back. The woman was reportedly in the office when a neighbor told her that something was being broken into. When she went to see, she was confronted by a man who fired several shots. The suspect then fled the scene.

The woman was reportedly transported to the hospital and is currently in surgery.

Police say they don't have a good description of the suspect. Investigators are on the scene talking to witnesses.