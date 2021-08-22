Woman hit, killed by oncoming truck in NW Houston, police looking for the driver

article

Authorities are searching for the driver of a pickup, who reportedly killed a woman Saturday night in northwest Houston and continued to drive on.

Police say it happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of Antoine Dr., where an unidentified woman was walking southbound on or near the main lanes.

Suddenly, police say, an older model Chevrolet pickup hit her and continued to drive. According to Sgt. D. Rose with HPD, the impact from the truck caused her to land in the driveway of a nearby parking lot. Authorities found her body there and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Currently, investigators say they are looking for that truck and are examining surveillance footage in the area.

