Wildfire danger high as Texas continues to experience hot & dry conditions

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reminding the public that as hot and dry conditions persist, extremely dry vegetation will continue to support wildfire activity across much of the state. The comes even as surface moisture increases in some areas.

"As conditions continue to deteriorate for much of the state, we remain proactive in ensuring the state has the necessary resources to respond to any wildfire," said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief.

"Wildfire activity is occurring across the state, from border to border, and requires a lot of support. Texas A&M Forest Service continues to mobilize additional firefighters, equipment and aircraft, positioning them across the state for a quick response," Moorehead adds.

In addition to the 300 Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters, there are 1,080 firefighters from land management agencies across the nation as well as via the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System mobilized by the agency to assist with wildfire response.

Texas A&M Forest Service has also positioned 40 aircraft at 17 airports across the state to respond to wildfire incidents. Texas A&M Forest Service does not own any aviation resources but instead uses federal aviation contracts through the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management for all firefighting aircraft.

Reasons for concerns

Through Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecasted for the upper Texas Panhandle and near the Red River, while sea breeze activity and thunderstorms are possible for the upper Gulf Coast and East Texas. This moisture will provide short-term improvement in vegetation dryness in these areas.

While rainfall is forecast for some portions of the state, many areas will remain dry.

Officials say there is potential for larger wildfires to occur in the Eastern/Western Hill Country, Cross Timbers, and eastern Rolling Plains into early next week.

The upper-level ridge of high pressure that is responsible for the hot and dry conditions impacting much of Texas over the past several weeks is forecast to move back over the state Sunday through Wednesday. Widespread triple-digit temperatures will once again become commonplace across the state.

With slightly higher wind speeds, the fire environment will support wildfire ignitions.

Officials say persistent temperatures above 100 degrees will continue to draw moisture from live vegetation. Mid-July live fuel samples in the Cross Timbers, Rolling Plains, and Hill Country are at critical levels, making tree torching, or the transition of fire from the ground to the canopy of trees, likely with elevated fire weather conditions.

Current burn bans in Texas

There are currently 224 counties under a burn ban — the most the state has seen since Oct 24, 2011. During periods of drought and high wildfire danger, a county judge or commissioner’s court may enact a burn ban to protect the public and prevent human-caused wildfires.

As hot temperatures and dry conditions continue, officials ask people to please consider the following: