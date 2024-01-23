Expand / Collapse search
Watch: Indiana officer helps handicapped man cross busy intersection amid winter storm

By Chris Williams
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX TV Stations

Indiana officer helps wheelchair user cross slushy South Bend intersection

A police officer in northern Indiana was praised on Tuesday, January 23, after assisting a wheelchair user who had trouble getting across an intersection during wintry weather. ( Credit: South Bend Police Department via Storyful)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Dashcam video captured an Indiana police officer helping a handicapped person who had trouble getting across the street during a winter storm. 

The South Bend Police Department released the footage showing Officer and Chaplain James Burns getting out of his patrol car and helping the man in a wheelchair get across a busy intersection. 

According to the department's Facebook post, witnesses reported seeing the man at Sample and Main Street and the officer arrived shortly afterward. 

Burns took the man to a nearby gas station to escape the brutal weather. 

"Our officers do these kinds of things every day … but we often don’t hear about it unless someone takes the time to call or write in. Thank you for helping us recognize Officer Burns!" police posted. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 