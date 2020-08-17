Wanted: Man, 68, accused of indecency with a child in Houston

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on two counts of indecency with a child.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victim’s Division are trying to locate 68-year-old Juan Carlos Ramirez.

According to Crime Stoppers, Ramirez is accused of performing indecent sexual acts with a child victim in January 2018 in Houston.

Ramirez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’5” tall, 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

A warrant was active for Ramirez as of August 16, 2020.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.