WANTED: Houston man charged with murder of pregnant wife

Houston police say charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of his pregnant wife.

David Nathan Willis, 39, is charged with capital murder. Police say he remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Willis is accused in the killing of Andrea Williams, 39, and their unborn child.

Officers performed a welfare check at an apartment in the 3700 block of Southmore Blvd around 3:40 p.m. June 27. Police say a family member became concerned for a couple in the apartment after hearing there was a possible disturbance at the apartment.

When officers arrived, they did not get a response. Police say, fearing a medical emergency, officers obtained a key from the apartment property manager to do a welfare check on the couple.

Officers found Williams unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced her deceased.

Police said the man who lived in the apartment with her was not located.

Following further investigation, authorities identified Willis as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on June 28.

HPD says Willis remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. He is said to have relatives in Thibodeaux and Lafayette, Louisiana.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Nathan Wilis is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

