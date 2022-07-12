Expand / Collapse search

Video shows suspect got out of car before shooting in NE Houston, police say

Houston
FOX 26 Houston
The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting near Tidwell and Dodson.

HOUSTON - Police say surveillance video shows someone get out of a car and shoot at a man near an intersection in northeast Houston.

Authorities responded to a report of a shooting near Tidwell Road and Dodson Street around 11:17 p.m. Monday.

They found a man who had been shot in the lower extremities. He was transported to the hospital.

Police say surveillance video shows a car drive up to the intersection, and then a passenger gets out and starts shooting in the man’s direction. The car then left the scene.

Police believe the man was the intended target of the shooting.