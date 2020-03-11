UT Austin extends spring break, plans to switch classes to online

article

UT Austin is extending their spring break. The university said in a series of tweets that the decision was made in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Classes will resume on campus on Monday, March 30, and students should plan on returning prior to that date, according to the University of Texas at Austin.

"The university will remain open, and the additional week of spring break will provide UT faculty and staff members time to prepare to increase 'social distancing' on campus," UT Austin tweeted.

COVID-19 represents a serious public health concern, UT President Gregory Fenves said in a letter addressed to the UT community. "UT is committed to the well-being of our community members and slowing the spread of the coronavirus while also supporting our students’ educational goals and the needs of staff and faculty members and students during these challenging times."

List of Texas universities that are moving to online classes temporarily

The announcement comes after a number of Texas universities announced that they were going to be extending their spring breaks. The colleges also said they were taking steps to switch classes to be online temporarily.

Advertisement

Baylor University, the University of Texas at San Antonio, Texas A&M at San Antonio, Trinity University, University of Houston, Texas Christian University and Southwestern University all announced Wednesday that they are extending spring break.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE