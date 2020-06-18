US Army troopers continue searching for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

US Army troopers with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment have continued their search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Fort Hood officials and Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. (Fort Hood Press Center)

20-year-old Guillen was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood, Texas and has not been heard from since.

RELATED: Fort Hood asking for public's help in locating missing soldier

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card, and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. She was last seen in the parking lot wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

Officials say Guillen is originally from Houston and an avid runner. She's described as being of Hispanic descent, five feet, two inches tall, 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her Military Occupational Specialty is a 91F, Small Arms/Artillery Repairer.

RELATED: $50,000 reward for help finding missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

Advertisement

The reward has been doubled for help finding Guillen. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) announced Tuesday that they have agreed to match the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command's $25,000 reward. The combined reward is now $50,000.

Troopers searched in the training area near the regiment area of operations, according to a Facebook post from Fort Hood. The search then expanded north on the east side of the training area.

Troopers have been searching buildings, barracks, fields, training areas, lakes and trails all over Fort Hood for Guillen.

“The 3rd Cavalry Regiment continues to aggressively search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and we will not stop until we find her,” said 3rd Cavalry Regiment Commander Col. Ralph Overland in the post. “Our number one mission is to find Pfc. Vanessa Guillen. I’m laser-focused on that. We are working with CID and law enforcement and we will not stop.”

RELATED: Investigation initiated into sexual harassment allegations concerning missing Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

Overland has also appointed an investigating team led by a senior investigating officer (IO) to conduct a commander’s investigation, referred to as an “AR 15-6 Investigation,” into allegations that Guillen was sexually harassed.

Officials say that an AR 15-6 Investigation is the Army's standard method of investigation and is used to collect and analyze facts and make recommendations based on those facts. The IO will gather the evidence, thoroughly and impartially consider it, and make findings and recommendations. Once the investigation is complete, the IO will present the findings and recommendations to Col. Overland for his review.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

Since Guillen’s disappearance on April 22, Fort Hood says the regiment has been conducting extensive ongoing searches and continues to search every day.

Fort Hood CID agents continue to conduct interviews and follow up on all credible investigative leads. Anyone with information, no matter how minor, that could help in the safe return of Guillen is asked to call CID agents at 254-495-7767.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS