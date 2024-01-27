Bay Bridge reopens after 6hr shutdown, over 40 vehicles involved, 13 people injured: police

A 40 vehicle collision on the Bay Bridge Saturday morning that left 13 people suffering from injuries and continues to be under investigation in Maryland.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Bay Bridge multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) police were alerted about a multi-vehicle crash at 8 a.m. Saturday morning on the westbound span of the Bay Bridge.

Police say 23 vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash on the westbound span. Roughly 20 additional vehicles were involved in a series of secondary crashes.

According to officials, two patients were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. Eleven additional patients were also transported to local hospitals. Officials say none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The westbound span reopened to traffic at approximately 1:50 p.m. Traffic alternated directions on the eastbound span while the westbound span was closed.

Officials say early morning fog caused a pause in two-way operations due to fog and limited visibility.



MDTA officials say the Bay Bridge's westbound span remained closed into mid-afternoon due to the collision. Tow operators actively worked to clear vehicles from the scene.

