Two buildings destroyed by heavy flames in southeast Houston

Two buildings, including a two-story home in southeast Houston, were destroyed overnight Saturday due to heavy fire.

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Sunnyland a little after 12:30 a.m. when they found a two-story home fully engulfed in flames. The fire later caught up to an adjacent building, causing heavy damage.

The home also suffered extensive fire damage, as well as structural damage, firefighters said.

Fortunately, no one was inside the building during the fire, and no other injuries were reported.

It's unclear what caused the fire, as of this writing, but arson units were called to assist, and are handling the ongoing investigation.