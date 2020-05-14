Toddler found unharmed after being taken in stolen SUV

Houston police say a 2-year-old child has been found unharmed after the toddler was taken inside of an SUV that was stolen from outside of a business.

According to police, the gray 2014 Toyota RAV4 was stolen from outside a business in the 13100 block of Bellaire Blvd at Synott Road around 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police officers and a Texas DPS helicopter began searching for the vehicle.

Officers were then called to the 12100 block of Alief Clodine Road after a male reported that he had found the toddler. The child is said to be unharmed.

The vehicle has not been located.

