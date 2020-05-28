Texas non-profit to expand access to HIV prevention meds across the state

Non-profit Texas Health Action (THA) is expanding access to HIV prevention medication across the state through a partnership with the online telemedicine platforms MISTR and SISTR.

Launching on May 28, the online partnership will provide patients with no-cost virtual visits, HIV testing, and HIV prevention medication known as PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) with little to no out-of-pocket cost to patients, THA said.

“This innovative partnership allows us to quickly expand HIV prevention through PrEP across the state,” Christopher Hamilton, chief executive officer of THA, said. “The demand for sexual health services is increasing all the time, and brick-and-mortar healthcare delivery can’t keep up.”

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The service will also help individuals in rural areas of the state where services may not be normally available.

The MISTR platform was originally designed for men who have sex with men (MSM), but the company has also launched the platform SISTR earlier in May. THA says they are partnering with both platforms to provide access to preventative care in a safe and supportive environment from the comfort of home.

Patients will be able to have access to a licensed physician who specializes in HIV preventative care through the MISTR and SISTR platforms. PrEP will be delivered directly to patients after the completion of lab work.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

Advertisement

"PrEP is 99% effective at preventing HIV, but unfortunately PrEP is not utilized as much as it should be,” Tristan Schukraft, president and CEO of MISTR, said. “We hope this partnership will allow even more people to access this vital component in the fight against HIV."

The partnership will also assist patients who are uninsured or underinsured to navigate medication costs through patient assistance programs.

Those looking to book an appointment through MISTR can click here, or SISTR here.