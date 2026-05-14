Texas governor proposes state prosecutor position, ability to impeach district attorneys

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing for a new state prosecutor position. He took aim at Travis County and Houston in his address Thursday. The proposed legislation would also make district attorneys subject to impeachment in Texas.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is proposing a new law to create a state prosecutor position that he says will hold local district attorneys accountable for releasing dangerous criminals back onto the streets.

A 'backstop' for local district attorneys

Abbott wants a state prosecutor to serve as a backstop when a local district attorney neglects their duties. He says the state prosecutor will intervene to ensure dangerous criminals aren't let out and will fulfill the state's obligation to ensure justice is done for every victim.

The backstory:

The governor pointed to a situation in Travis County, where he claims the district attorney failed to bring indictments within the legally required 90 days for more than 200 people behind bars. He says because of that, those arrested for violent crimes, including murder, were let out of jail on very low bonds, such as a $1 bond for a murder suspect.

Frustrations in Houston

Local perspective:

Gov. Abbott highlighted the frustration felt by law enforcement officers, specifically calling out Houston. He stated that he spoke to a Houston police officer who arrested a suspect, only to find the person had been released from jail before the officer even finished filling out the paperwork.

The governor did not provide details on what the offense was or why that person was released.

What they're saying:

Abbott says this takes a psychological toll on law enforcement, noting that they risk their lives to make arrests only to see the criminals right back out on the street.

"They feel like what they're doing is futile," Abbott said.

Should DA's be subject to impeachment?

Big picture view:

The proposal also takes aim at what Abbott calls a lack of checks and balances for district attorneys. Currently, every statewide officer, legislator, and district judge in Texas is subject to impeachment. The governor's proposal would add district attorneys to the category of officials subject to impeachment.

What's next:

Former Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon, who recently resigned to become a state senator, is helping craft this legislation. Abbott stated that passing these strategies will fulfill the state's obligation to make Texas a safer place.

District attorneys react

The other side:

In a statement to Axios, Travis County District Attorney José Garza called Abbott's proposals "nothing more than a political stunt." He welcomed any "real solutions" to improve public safety and pointed to declining crime rates in the Austin area.

In a statement to FOX 26, Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said, "If Governor Abbott truly cares about public safety, he should take notes from Harris County where we’ve delivered real results: murders are down by 36%, robberies down by 34%, and sexual assaults down by 30%. Running on crime for political purposes is easy - actually reducing it at the street level is leadership. We choose the latter, and Houston is already safer because of it."