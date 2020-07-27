Texas Gov. announces FEMA Approval for Federal Emergency Declaration following Hurricane Hanna

article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Sunday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and President Trump have granted a Federal Emergency Declaration request for public assistance.



According to a release, FEMA will be specifically authorized to provide emergency protective measures limited to direct Federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support at 75 percent federal funding.

Abbott submitted his request on Saturday for the assistance as Hurricane Hanna was approaching Texas to make landfall.



"I thank President Trump and our partners at FEMA for their quick response in granting this Federal Emergency Declaration," said Abbott in a release. "We will continue to work with our federal and local partners as we assess the damage from Hurricane Hanna and may seek additional federal assistance as we continue to respond, recover, and rebuild our communities. I continue to urge Texans to heed the guidance from their local leaders and follow best practices to keep themselves and their loved ones safe as severe weather continues to move through our communities."