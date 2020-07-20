Texas GOP to hold second convention

After an overnight vote the Texas GOP has elected a new chairman, former Florida Congressman Allen West unseating James Dickey.

It was a rough go for the 2020 Texas GOP convention over the weekend, wrapping up around 1 a.m. Sunday, but not before voting to adjourn and reconvene on another day.

The Texas Tribune reported numerous difficulties the convention had over the weekend — including a suspected cyber attack, says former chairman James Dickey.

The reported cyber attack happened when the convention already decided to meet for another day and where taking suggestions for who would sit on a committee to decide when the second event will take place. Former chairman James Dickey said this is when the party experienced a “denial of service attack.”

But their convention did not get off to a good start after being postponed for a day on Friday due to technical issues.

The convention was forced to be held online after a ruling came down by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Justin Nelson, a former democrat nominee for Texas attorney general, tweeting, “This cyber attack is not just on the Texas Republican Party. It’s an attack on democracy. Everyone across party lines should condemn this.”

The Texas GOP party has yet to announce when their second convention will begin.