Texas girl donates toys to local police dogs for her birthday

A girl in Texas recently celebrated her birthday by donating toys to dogs at her local police station. The young girl, Adriana from Richardson, asked her family and friends for dog toys she could donate to local police dogs in lieu of gifts for her birthday this year.

A photo shared by the Richardson Police Department on Friday, September 4 shows Adriana posing with officers as she delivers bags of toys for the K9 unit.

“Today Adriana brought Remi and Falco several toys that will be used to keep them having fun while they train and play. Happy birthday Adriana and on behalf of Remi and Falco, thank you,” the department wrote.

Storyful contributed to this article