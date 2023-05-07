A search is underway for killers accused of murdering a teenage boy in a drive-by shooting in south Houston Saturday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Selinsky in the Greater Hobby Area when police were called. Officers said a teenage boy, 16, was shot in the head and rushed to a hospital in serious condition, but died from his injuries.

Initial details are the teenager and his mother were sitting in a parked vehicle when a driver in an unknown vehicle pulled up in front of them and fired off five to six rounds before taking off.

An investigation remains underway with detectives looking for witnesses and reviewing any surveillance footage.