Teen killed in shooting in southeast Houston

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a teenager in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to a call on Lindencrest near Prentiss Drive around midnight.

Authorities say the teen, who is no older than 18, was shot in the head. He died at the scene.

A suspect, believed to be about 38 years old, has been detained at the scene.

According to investigators, the victim went to the residence to hang out with the suspect, there was some sort of verbal altercation, and then a gunshot was heard.

The investigation remains active.

