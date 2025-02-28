SUV crashed into home on Sunflower Street in south Houston, driver hospitalized
HOUSTON - A Houston woman's home is partially destroyed after a man's vehicle crashed into her home in the Brookhaven area.
What we know:
The Houston Police and Fire Department were called to a home at 4422 Sunflower Street after reports say an SUV crashed into the home while one woman was inside.
When units arrived, they found an SUV had driven through the home and was in the backward of the house. Officials say the male driver was trapped inside.
After 15 to 20 minutes, they were able to get the man out, and he was taken to a local trauma center in stable condition.
The woman inside the home was not injured, authorities say.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unknown what led the man to go off the roadway and crash into the home.
The Source: Information from this article was gathered from the scene.