Suspects wanted in shooting of sleeping woman at Harris County apartment

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identify the suspects involved in the shooting of a Harris County woman who was asleep in her apartment.

The shooting occurred in the 5700 block of Timber Creek around 9 a.m. October 6.

Authorities say the suspects stood on the balcony outside her bedroom, and one of them fired several shots through the window. She was struck in the shoulder.

According to Crime Stoppers, surveillance video captured the suspects running through the complex and fleeing in a gold colored Mercury Marquis.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

