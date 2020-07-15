Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting of man in NW Houston

article

A 17-year-old has been charged in the deadly shooting of a man in northwest Houston.

Jeremiah Autreas Hamilton is charged with murder in connection to the shooting on July 13.

Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of De Soto Street on Monday afternoon and found a 42-year-old man unresponsive. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to police, witnesses reported that prior to the shooting, the victim had a disturbance and physical altercation with another male who lives on the property.

Homicide investigators developed Hamilton as the suspect in the shooting.

Police say he initially fled the scene but returned and surrendered.

According to the police department, Hamilton confessed to his role in the shooting and was charged.

