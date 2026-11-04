Houston woman's death under investigation at Broadway Street apartment
HOUSTON - Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in an apartment in southeast Houston on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
Police were called to the scene on Broadway Street, south of Bellfort Avenue, around 5 p.m.
According to police, the woman’s friend hadn’t heard from her for several days and found her dead after going to check on her.
Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, they say the way her body was found was a bit suspicious, so the homicide unit responded to investigate.
What we don't know:
The woman has not been identified. It’s unclear at this time how she died or when. The medical examiner will make those determinations.
Police did not elaborate on what made the woman’s death seem suspicious.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department at the scene.