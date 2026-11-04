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The Brief A woman was found dead in an apartment in southeast Houston on Wednesday. Police say her friend went to check on her after not hearing from her for several days. It's unclear how the woman died.



Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in an apartment in southeast Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Police were called to the scene on Broadway Street, south of Bellfort Avenue, around 5 p.m.

According to police, the woman’s friend hadn’t heard from her for several days and found her dead after going to check on her.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, they say the way her body was found was a bit suspicious, so the homicide unit responded to investigate.

What we don't know:

The woman has not been identified. It’s unclear at this time how she died or when. The medical examiner will make those determinations.

Police did not elaborate on what made the woman’s death seem suspicious.