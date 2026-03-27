South Houston shooting leaves suspect dead, officer injured near 6th Street

The Brief Houston police say a suspect is dead after being shot by two officers in South Houston near Amarillo Street. According to Sgt. Garcia, the suspect fired at officers first after leading police on a chase then coming to a stop. One officer was believed to have been grazed in the head and taken to the hospital.



Houston police are at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in South Houston early Friday morning.

Deadly police shooting

What we know:

Lieutenant Ali reported HPD officers in the area were called to the intersection of 6th Street and Amarillo Street to help South Houston patrol with a shooting in the area.

According to Sergeant Garcia, officers had attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but became involved in a chase after the driver evaded police.

Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop outside a home, officials say. When three officers got out of their patrol vehicles to conduct the felony traffic stop, the suspect began firing at them.

One officer was hit in the head, according to police. The two other officers shot and killed the suspect.

Sgt. Garcia says the injured officer is in stable condition and talking. It is believed the pellets just grazed the officer, who is a two-year veteran.

The other two officers involved are two-year and seven-year veterans, Sgt. Garcia reports.

Houston police assisted any officers involved in the incident with getting the care they needed.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified.