Sketch released of suspect accused of deadly shooting

Houston police have released surveillance video of suspects and a suspect vehicle wanted in the fatal shooting of a man.

The incident happened at 12600 Brookglade Circle about 12:30 a.m. on October 12.

The victim, Oscar Gomez, 56, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Video shows a black or Hispanic male wearing a light-colored shirt, dark vest, hoodie and dark pants assault and rob Gomez.

Gomez then ran to assist his wife as she was being robbed by a second suspect, described only as wearing a light-colored hoodie and armed with a gun. That suspect fatally shot Gomez and then fled the scene with the other suspect in a getaway vehicle.

A surveillance photo of the wanted vehicle, possibly a four-door Nissan Maxima, is attached to this news release.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.