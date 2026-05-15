The Brief New Caney ISD confirmed a student at White Oak Middle School sprayed pepper spray on campus. Nearby students were evaluated by first responders for "minor effects." The student will be disciplined, and law enforcement has been notified, according to the district.



Several middle school students in Porter had to be evaluated after a classmate reportedly used pepper spray on campus.

Porter: Middle school pepper spray incident

What they're saying:

New Caney ISD confirmed the incident happened Friday at White Oak Middle School.

The district says a student had used pepper spray on campus, impacting "several students" nearby.

The students reportedly suffered "minor effects from the spray." They were evaluated by first responders, but officials say no one had to be hospitalized.

Officials clarified that the incident did not involve a fight, and the school was not evacuated.

New Caney ISD says the student who used the spray will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct. Law enforcement has been made aware of the incident.