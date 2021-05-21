Police: Security guard shot near north Houston bank, no arrests made yet

article

A manhunt is underway for a shooter after authorities say a Brinks Security officer in north Houston was shot Friday afternoon.

Details are still scarce at the moment as the scene is still active, but police say a call came in a little before 12:30 p.m. near the Wells Fargo on Tidwell and Eastex Freeway.

That's where two Brinks Security officers, one was the driver and the other was servicing the ATM. The driver, reportedly got out of the truck when he noticed the carrier was down.

"He immediately got out and saw the suspect who was taking the money away," Asst. Chief Y. Bashir with the Houston Police Department said. "There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the driver of the Brinks truck."

Asst. Chief Bashir says the driver was not hurt but it's unclear if the suspect was shot and is still on the run. The gunman has been described as a Black male, 5'2, wearing a green shirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

"He ran across from this parking and he did get into a vehicle and that's how he escaped," Asst. Chief Bashir added.

There's no description of the getaway vehicle as of this writing, but the gunman did get away with cash. Regardless Asst. Chief Bashir says he is thankful the Brinks driver acted quickly.

"I’m really glad that the driver was alert," he said. "He really put his life on the line and engaged with the suspect."

We're told the Brinks carrier, who was shot is in stable condition but we're not sure how severe his injuries are but is at Ben Taub hospital. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact HPD's Robbery Division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

FOX 26 will continue to track the development of this incident and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

