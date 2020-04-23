Police searching for missing 65-year-old Houston woman

article

Houston police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Blanca Perez-Serena, 65, was last seen around 10:40 p.m. at her residence in the 200-block of Edgewood Street.

She stands at roughly 5'3," weighs 150 lbs, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She also has a notable mole on her chin.

Blanca was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

If anyone has seen or comes in contact with Blanca, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Person Unit at (832) 394-1840.