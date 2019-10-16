Police release surveillance video of suspects in deadly shooting in southwest Houston

article

Authorities are asking the public’s for help identifying the suspects responsible for a deadly robbery in southwest Houston.

Police say 56-year-old Oscar Gomez was shot and killed while trying to help his wife while she was being robbed on Brookglade Circle on October 12.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of the suspects.

According to police, after Gomez was robbed and assaulted by a suspect, he ran to help his wife as she was being robbed by a second suspect. Police say that suspect shot Gomez and then fled the scene with the other suspect in the vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male wearing a light-colored shirt, dark vest, hoodie and dark pants. The second suspect is described only as wearing a light-colored hoodie and armed with a gun. The suspect vehicle is possibly a four-door Nissan Maxima.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.