Police release surveillance photos of car involved in deadly shooting on Beltway 8

article

Houston police have released surveillance photos of a vehicle that's wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a man on Beltway 8.

Police say the shooting happened on Friday, Nov. 19 around 12:20 p.m. in the 100 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East service road.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS

The victim was driving southbound on Greenspoint Road when a white vehicle pulled up next to him at the intersection of Benmar Street.

Someone in that white vehicle then shot the victim multiple times.

The victim, identified only as a 24-year-old man, continued to drive southbound until he struck two vehicles stopped at a red light at the intersection of Greenspoint Road and the North Sam Houston Parkway.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.