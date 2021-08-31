Police: Man shot during dispute with child's mother at Houston gas station

article

A man was taken to the hospital after he was reportedly shot in the face during a dispute with his child’s mother, Houston police say.

Police say the shooting occurred outside of a gas station in the 3500 block of Almeda Genoa Road around 10 p.m. Monday.

According to investigators, the man and the woman reportedly had a dispute, then the woman took out a gun and shot the man.

Police say the woman left the area with the child.

The man was then driven by someone else to another gas station down the road for help. Police say the vehicle left the scene after dropping the man off.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

