Police investigating late-night double stabbing in downtown Houston

Police are investigating after two men were stabbed in downtown Houston on Monday night.



According to authorities, the stabbing occurred on the 1000 block of Prairie street around 11:30 p.m.

Police said a group of six to eight males got into a verbal argument that turned physical outside of a bar.



During the fight, police said an unknown suspect pulled out a knife and staffed Brandon Leal, 22, and Ishmael Santeanez, 33.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.



Both men were taken to the hospital by paramedics.



If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at (713) 308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.