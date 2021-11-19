Police investigating after man was found shot in NE Houston

article

A search is underway for suspects after a man was found fatally shot on Friday afternoon in northeast Houston, police said.

Details are limited but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 4400 block of Weaver Road around 2;45 p.m.

Authorities said the suspects fled the scene westbound on Weaver Road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

No additional information has been released.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

An investigation into the shooting is underway.