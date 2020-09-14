Police investigate deadly shooting of 2 men in north Houston

article

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of two men in north Houston.

Authorities say a passerby reported finding the two men unresponsive in the 8900 block of Jensen Drive around 6 p.m. Sunday.

HFD responded to the scene and pronounced the men dead. Authorities say the men had apparent gunshot wounds.

It is unclear how long the men were shot before they were found.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call HPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers.

