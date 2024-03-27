A pedestrian was killed in a car accident in the Galleria area, according to Houston police.

A 45-year-old man was crossing Westheimer Road when they were struck by a car. Witnesses at the scene reported the busy road conditions that are typical of the Galleria area.

Helen, a local resident, voiced concerns about the safety of pedestrians in the area. "You've got to be really careful coming down here. I try to run off the main road into the suburbs because of that," she said.

Houston police reported that impact from the collision threw the pedestrian into a second vehicle. Witnesses at the scene initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The individual was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

Another witness, Tommy Sutton, described the aftermath of the crash. "I saw the shoes, I saw the police," Sutton said. "You really have to watch yourself when crossing here because a lot of people are in a hurry, a lot of people run the lights."

Police reported that the driver involved in the accident initially left the scene, but returned shortly after to cooperate with the investigation. Following a brief detainment, the driver was released.

FOX 26 witnessed the conversation with police and the driver and passenger appeared visibly distraught by the incident, declining to comment on camera due to shock.

The investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing.