Attendant shot in the leg over parking dispute near NRG Stadium

Houston police are attempting to track down the suspects involved in a shooting at an apartment complex near the Houston rodeo.

Parking attendant shot

What we know:

Lieutenant Willkens reports officers were called around 9 p.m. about a shooting on Hearth Road off Westridge Street near NRG Park.

According to police, a man was acting as a parking attendant at the apartment complex and was taking money to let people park in the parking lot.

Lt. Willkens states that a male and two females pulled up in a black Cadillac Escalade. The group got into an argument with the attendant over whether they could park there or not. At some point, the parking attendant got shot in the leg by the male driving the Escalade.

After the shooting, the vehicle sped away from the scene.

The parking attendant is going to be okay, officials say.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the suspects in the shooting.