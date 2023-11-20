Parent to Parent: Teaching your children gratitude
HOUSTON - Teaching your child gratitude can improve kids’ relationships and overall happiness, but it can be difficult for some parents.
SUGGESTED: FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
According to Child Mind Institute, a nonprofit in children’s mental health for providing resources, there are several ways to teach your child gratitude.
-set an example
-point out generosity
-get involved
-make gratitude a part of bedtime
Houston Moms, a locally-focused parenting resource for moms and families, recently released a podcast on raising thankful, blessed and grateful children.