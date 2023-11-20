Expand / Collapse search

Parent to Parent: Teaching your children gratitude

FOX 26 Anchor Rashi Vats explains what you can do in this edition of 'Parent to Parent.'

HOUSTON - Teaching your child gratitude can improve kids’ relationships and overall happiness, but it can be difficult for some parents.

According to Child Mind Institute, a nonprofit in children’s mental health for providing resources, there are several ways to teach your child gratitude.

-set an example

-point out generosity

-get involved

-make gratitude a part of bedtime

Houston Moms, a locally-focused parenting resource for moms and families, recently released a podcast on raising thankful, blessed and grateful children.

