Over 10,000 customers are without power in the Houston area.

According to the CenterPoint Energy outage map, 10,296 customers are without power, as of 7:50 p.m.

It's unclear if afternoon thunderstorms that rolled across the southwestern parts of Harris County could be to blame.

