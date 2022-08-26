Juvenile found in possession of firearm at Texas high school

A juvenile male has been detained after he attempted to enter an Odessa, Texas high school with a firearm, police say.

The Odessa Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. August 26, a call went out about a subject with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School.

This prompted various law enforcement agencies to respond to the school.

Odessa City Councilman Mark Matta said in a Facebook Live that he was at the school to pick up his children when he received a text that the school was on lockdown.

"Shortly after that, within a minute or two, of receiving that text from my daughter, OPD, ECISD police, Odessa College police, they all converged very very quickly here on the campus, they rushed out and they…tackled a suspect who was armed," says Matta.

A juvenile male was found to be in possession of a firearm and detained in front of the school's fieldhouse, says Matta. There are no reported injuries or damage at this time, says Odessa police.

This incident happened just over two weeks since the new school year started and just over three months since the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 students and two teachers dead.