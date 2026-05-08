North Freeway chase: Suspect arrested after leading deputies on 100 mph pursuit for miles

One person has been arrested after leading Harris County deputies on a chase from a parking lot takeover near Greenspoint.

Arrest made after miles-long chase

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Carrol says a parking lot takeover was reported near Greens Road and I-45 North and the traffic crimes unit was investigating.

When they arrived, nearly 100 to 150 vehicles were doing donuts and other "crazy stuff" in the parking lot.

Sgt. Carroll says deputies had attempted to stop a red Dodge Charger they saw doing donuts, but the driver refused to stop. The driver led deputies on a several-mile chase, going over 100 mph.

Authorities believe the Charger ran out of gas and then fled on food. Deputies were soon able to locate and arrest the suspect. His vehicle was seized since he evaded deputies.

According to Sgt. Carroll, no injuries have been reported, and no civilian vehicles were damaged.

What we don't know:

At this time, officials have not said if any other drivers were arrested in connection with the parking lot takeover.