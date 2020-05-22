NJ woman accused of fatally beating wife with wine chiller is caught in Houston

article

A woman who authorities say fatally beat her wife with a wine chiller inside their New Jersey apartment last weekend has been arrested in Houston.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of Brick, was arrested Wednesday in Houston, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

“It is our understanding that Gavilanez-Alectus traveled to Houston, from New York City by bus,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

She was apprehended by members of the FBI, United States Marshals Service and the Houston Police Department

Gavilanez-Alectus is currently at the Harris County Jail pending extradition to Ocean County.

Gavilanez-Alectus is charged with murder and two weapons offenses in the slaying of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32. Brick police found her body in a bedroom when they responded Sunday to reports of an unresponsive person.

An autopsy determined that she was killed with a “cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine,” and her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities have not said what prompted the attack or what led them to believe her wife was responsible for it. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.