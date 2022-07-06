Mother finds man shot in the chest after hearing gunshot, Houston police say

article

A mother heard a gunshot and found her adult son shot outside an apartment in west Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 10600 block of Beechnut.

According to police, the woman heard the gunshot, found her son outside and called 911.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.