Missing mother and her two kids found dead in their vehicle in Farmers Branch

A missing 30-year-old mother and her two kids were found dead in their vehicle Thursday morning in Farmers Branch.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office reports they took a missing persons report Wednesday afternoon for Natalie Chambers and her two kids, 2-year-old Elise and 4-year-old Izabel.

Authorities were told they left their house in Forney at about 8 a.m. Wednesday headed to Grapevine for a play date.

They never showed up and were reported missing by concerned family members.

Thursday morning, authorities found Chambers’ vehicle in a parking lot near off 635 and Midway and found the three of them dead inside the blue Ford Escape.

“Our officers responded to the location, checked the area, and actually located the vehicle in the 4300 block of LBJ freeway,” Farmers Branch Police Department Officer Steve Rutherford said. “Upon contacting the occupants of the vehicle, the officers observed there were three occupants inside the vehicle and the tragic discovery was made that all three occupants of the vehicle were deceased.”

Authorities said it’s too early to know the cause of deaths.

“To be honest with you, we didn’t see anything wrong, or gunshots or anything like that, nothing unusual,” explained Amado Silva, who works nearby.

Silva said he noticed the SUV there, but didn’t think much of it.

“The windows were rolled up. We didn’t notice there was someone inside or anything. We didn’t see anything suspicious around the car,” he said.

Investigators are checking the area for surveillance video to see how long Chambers and her daughters may have been there.

Police are waiting on the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death for all three.

The medical examiner said the report likely won’t be ready until Friday.