Houston police say the search for a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday is canceled.

Guillermo Herrera was found safe.

He had last been seen at his residence in southeast Houston, just north of Hobby Airport.

Guillermo was wearing a blue uniform shirt, tan pants, and yellow socks.

He's described as a Hispanic male standing 4'03" weighing 60 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.