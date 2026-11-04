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The Brief Republican incumbent Mark Keough has won reelection as Montgomery County judge, defeating Democratic challenger James Graf in the Nov. 3, 2026, midterm election. Keough, who was first elected county judge in 2018, previously served two terms in the Texas House of Representatives, representing District 15. Keough has identified fiscal responsibility, limited government, personal liberty and the sanctity of life as his core values.



Republican incumbent Mark Keough has been reelected Montgomery County judge after defeating Democrat James Graf in the Nov. 3 midterm election, according to the Montgomery County Elections office.

Election results: Who won Montgomery County judge?

According to unofficial election results, Keough received 66% of the vote, while Graf received 34% of the vote.

Who is Mark Keough?

Before being elected Montgomery County judge in 2018, Keough served two terms in the Texas House of Representatives, representing District 15.

According to Keough's campaign website, his core values are fiscal responsibility, limited government, personal liberty and the sanctity of life.