Man riding bicycle fatally struck by vehicle on Gulf Fwy, inbound lanes near 610 East Loop closed

By
Published 
Updated 5:54PM
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The inbound lanes of the Gulf Fwy near 610 East Loop are closed following a deadly crash on Wednesday afternoon. 

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but it happened on the Gulf Fwy near Woodbridge around 4 p.m. 

Initial reports are a man was riding a bicycle on the freeway and was struck by a vehicle. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Crews remain on the scene working to clear the wreckage and complete their investigation. 

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.  