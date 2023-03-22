Man riding bicycle fatally struck by vehicle on Gulf Fwy, inbound lanes near 610 East Loop closed
HOUSTON - The inbound lanes of the Gulf Fwy near 610 East Loop are closed following a deadly crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but it happened on the Gulf Fwy near Woodbridge around 4 p.m.
Initial reports are a man was riding a bicycle on the freeway and was struck by a vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crews remain on the scene working to clear the wreckage and complete their investigation.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.