Man riding bicycle fatally struck by vehicle on Gulf Fwy, inbound lanes near 610 East Loop closed

The inbound lanes of the Gulf Fwy near 610 East Loop are closed following a deadly crash on Wednesday afternoon.

CHECK HERE FOR TRAFFIC UPDATES

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but it happened on the Gulf Fwy near Woodbridge around 4 p.m.

Initial reports are a man was riding a bicycle on the freeway and was struck by a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Crews remain on the scene working to clear the wreckage and complete their investigation.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.