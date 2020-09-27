Man charged with assault after stabbing that left one man dead in Houston

Houston Police arrested and charged Edwin Andres Velazquez-Vasquez, 26, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a deadly stabbing that took place on Sunday, Sept. 27, just after 2:30 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the 6300 block of Skyline Drive in Houston and discovered Jose Osorio with multiple stab wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a second person, who also had a stab wound, was located nearby when officers arrived at the scene. He produced a knife to officers and admitted to stabbing Osorio.

The second stabbing victim was transported by ambulance to Ben Taub Hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators are still trying to iron out how the stabbing took place but at this time they believe that the suspect was having an altercation with another male when the stabbing took place. (Osorio stepped in to render aid)



It’s not known if the suspect was defending himself or not.